Former Olympic gold medallist Markis Kido of Indonesia has died after suffering a heart attack, the game's governing body BWF said on Monday. He was 36. "Sad news coming in: Markis Kido, former Olympic gold medallist and world champion, passed away today due to a heart attack. He will be missed," Badminton World Federation wrote on its twitter handle. The Indonesian doubles player had won the 2008 Olympic gold medal, 2006 World Cup and 2007 World Championships titles with Hendra Setiawan.

Indian shuttlers reacted with shock at his sudden demise.

"Hard to Digest Broken heartGrownup watching you play. Was lucky to be a part of your team in @PBLIndiaLive. Gone too soon legend Rest In peace Markis Kido," tweeted Satwiksairaj Rankireddy.

Indian men's singles player H S Prannoy wrote, "Such a terrible news !! RIP Markis kido."