Canada Open: Manu Attri-B Sumeeth Reddy Pair Enters Men's Doubles Quarters, HS Prannoy Stumbles In Men's Singles

Defending champions Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy entered the men's doubles quarterfinals while HS Prannoy crashed out in the men's singles at the Canada Open Grand Prix at Calgary on Friday. Seeded third, Manu and Sumeeth defeated Korean combo of Choi Solgyu and Jae Hwan Kim 21-17, 17-21, 21-13 in 45 minutes. The pair will next face Kim Won Ho and Seung Jae Seo of Korea. Second seeds Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N Sikki Reddy also advanced to the quarters in mixed doubles with 21-11, 21-17 win over Robin Tabeling and Cheryl Seinen of Netherlands. They will next face Korea's Kim Won Ho and Shin Seung Chan.

In men's singles, Prannoy along with two other Indians suffered defeats to crash out of the tournament.

Second-seed Prannoy squandered an opening game advantage to go down 21-17, 14-21, 13-21, to ninth seed Jeon Hyeok Jin of Korea, while Karan Rajan Rajarajan lost 18-21, 14-21 to Japan's Koki Watanabe.

Fifth seed Pablo Abian of Spain ended the campaign of India's Abhishek Yelegar 21-15, 21-23, 21-14 in another match, while Commonwealth Games champion P Kashyap had lost 10-21, 21 -10, 15-21 to Watanabe in the second round.

In women's singles, Ruthvika Shivani Gadde's gallant fight ended with a 13-21, 21-17, 19-21 loss to second seed Aya Ohori of Japan.

In mixed doubles, Kohei Gondo and Wakana Nagahara beat Tarun Kona and Meghana Jakkampudi 21-9, 21-8 to show them the door.

National champion Rituparna Das had lost 21-9, 18-21, 16-21 to Japan's Haruko Suzuki in women's singles second round.

(With PTI Inputs)