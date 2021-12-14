Indian shuttler HS Prannoy started his BWF World Championship reign with a win here in Madrid, Spain on Monday. Playing at Court 3, Prannoy defeated Hong Kong's NG Ka Long Angus 13-21, 21-18, 21-19 in a match that lasted for 71 minutes. The 29-year old Indian lost in the first round of the game but he made a promising comeback in the next two rounds and clinched the victory. Earlier on Sunday, Kidambi Srikanth also won his first game against Pablo Abian of Spain in straight sets (21-12, 21-16) in 36 minutes.

On the other hand, Sai Praneeth started the game on a high (21-17) but lost the next two sets (7-21, 18-21) to give away the match.

Later in the tournament, the men's doubles pair of Dhruv Kapila and MR Arjun will be going against Denmark's Mathias Thyrri and Daniel Lundgaard.

Several other Indian shuttlers including PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth will be seen in action in the BWF World Championships.