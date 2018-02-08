Asia Badminton Team Championships: PV Sindhu Guides India To Quarter-Finals

Indian advanced to the Badminton Asia Team Championship quarter-finals despite a 1-4 loss to Japan in which star shuttler PV Sindhu notched up the country's only win on Thursday. Sindhu continued her domination over World No.2 Akane Yamaguchi and registered a straight-game win. Sindhu took 36 minutes to beat Yamaguchi 21-19, 21-15. Sindhu had earlier tasted a defeat from Yamaguchi in the final of Dubai World Super Series.

Despite the defeat, India qualified for the quarter-final in both the women's and men's competition. The Indian men will now be up against mighty Indonesia in their last Group D tie later in the day.

The Indian women finished second in Group W with one win and one loss. They finished ahead of Hong Kong China but behind Japan.

Sindhu did not get enough support from her teammates as Sri Krishna Priya Kudaravalli was no match for World No 13 Sayaka Sato, losing the second singles 12-21 10-21 to help Japan draw level.

Doubles specialist Ashwini Ponnappa was then tamed 14-21 12-21 by world No.16 Aya Ohori in the third singles match as Japan took a 2-1 lead.

The onus was on Sanyogita Ghorpade and Prajakta Sawant to draw parity for India but they lost 17-21, 17-21 against Shiho Tanaka and Koharu Yonemoto in the first doubles match to hand Japan an unassailable 3-1 lead.

In the last inconsequential match of the tie, Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy lost 18-21, 18-21 to Misaki Matsutomo and Ayaka Takahashi.