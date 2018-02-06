PV Sindhu Leads India To 3-2 Win Over Hong Kong In Asia Badminton Championship

Olympic silver- medallist P V Sindhu led the women's team to a thrilling 3-2 win over Hong Kong as India made a positive start in the Asia badminton Team Championship on Tuesday. With London Olympics bronze-medallist Saina Nehwal pulling out of the tournament citing a groin injury, Sindhu proved her mettle as she first claimed the singles match and then combined with N Sikki Reddy to win the second doubles game here. Sindhu recovered quickly from her heart-breaking loss at the finals of the India Open last Sunday and won 21-12, 21-18 over Hong Kong's Yip Pui Yin in the first singles.

Ashwini Ponnappa and Prajakta Sawant then played their heart out before losing 22-20, 20-22, 10-21 to Ng Wing Yung and Yeung Nga Ting in a 52-minute first women's doubles clash.

Young Sri Krishna Priya Kudaravalli took the court against Cheung Ying Mei but her gallant fight ended with a 19 -21, 21-18, 20-22 loss in the second singles as India trailed 1 -2 after three of the five-match tie.

Sindhu then combined with Sikki and notched up a 21-15, 15-21, 21-14 win over Ng Tsz Yau and Yuen Sin Ying to equalise.

It eventually came down to the third singles and Ruthvika Shivani Gadde recovered from a game down to outwit Yeung Sum Yee 16-21, 21-16, 21-13 to earn India the crucial win.

The Asia Team championship is also a qualifier for the Uber Cup Final with the semifinalists earning the right to play in Bangkok in May.

On Thursday, India will take on a formidable Japan, who boast of world no.2 Akane Yamaguchi and reigning world champion Nozomi Okuhara.