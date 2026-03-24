Lakshya Sen, fresh from his All England runner-up finish, will spearhead India's challenge in the Thomas Cup, while former world champion PV Sindhu and rising star Unnati Hooda will lead the women's team in the Uber Cup next month. The Badminton Association of India has largely retained the core of the side that scripted a historic triumph at the Thomas Cup in 2022, naming Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, H.S. Prannoy and the men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty for the upcoming edition in Horsens, Denmark, from April 24 to May 3.

Young shuttler Ayush Shetty has earned a maiden call-up after consistent performances on the senior circuit.

The men's squad also sees the return of M. R. Arjun, a member of the 2022 title-winning team, who has fought back from injury to bolster the doubles lineup, alongside new entrant Hariharan Amsakarunan.

Dhruv Kapila, part of the 2022 doubles squad, will add experience to the doubles lineup, while Kiran George will bring added depth to the singles.

In the Uber Cup, 2019 world champion Sindhu will spearhead India's challenge alongside the top doubles pair of Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly, as the team looks to better its previous semifinal finishes.

Unnati Hooda is joined by a group of in-form youngsters, including Devika Sihag, Isharani Baruah, and teenager Tanvi Sharma.

"The selections were based on BWF rankings as of March 10, with the top five singles players and top two doubles pairs making the cut. Additional inclusions were made keeping team combinations in mind, with players like Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto earning spots due to their experience across doubles formats," said BAI in a release.

"We have a good mix of youth and experience in both teams. The senior players bring stability, and the youngsters are in great form. They've shown they can deliver at this level, which gives us confidence going into the tournament," said Sanjay Mishra, BAI General Secretary.

"In the women's team, Devika Sihag's selection follows her title-winning run at the Thailand Masters earlier this year, while Isharani Baruah comes in on the back of a semifinal finish at the Orleans Masters. Tanvi Sharma continues to build her reputation as one of the sport's brightest prospects, while Unnati Hooda's rapid rise has already brought her three senior titles," said the BAI release.

Kavipriya Selvam, a finalist at the Uganda International Challenge 2026, is set to make her debut in the doubles lineup, partnering Simran Singhi, with Tanisha Crasto completing the unit.

Team

Men: Lakshya Sen, Ayush Shetty, Kidambi Srikanth, H. S. Prannoy, Kiran George, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, Hariharan Amsakarunan, M. R. Arjun, Dhruv Kapila.

Women: PV Sindhu, Unnati Hooda, Tanvi Sharma, Devika Sihag, Isharani Baruah, Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Pullela, Kavipriya Selvam, Simran Singhi, Tanisha Crasto.

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