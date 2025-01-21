Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz Australian Open Men's Singles Quarterfinals, Live Streaming: World No.7 Novak Djokovic is all set to square off against Carlos Alcaraz in the blockbuster men's singles quarterfinal match of the Australian Open 2025 on Tuesday. Alcaraz, 21, and Djokovic, 37, will meet at this stage of a Grand Slam for the first time in a heavyweight late-night clash on Rod Laver Arena. Djokovic is looking for his 100th tournament title and a record 25th Grand Slam crown. But Alcaraz won their last two Slam encounters, the 2023 and 2024 Wimbledon finals, and is already a four-time major winner.

When will the Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz, Australian Open men's singles quarterfinals match take place?

The Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz, Australian Open men's singles quarterfinals match will take place on Tuesday, January 21, 2025.

Where will the Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz, Australian Open men's singles quarterfinals match be held?

The Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz, Australian Open men's singles quarterfinals match will be held at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne.

What time will the Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz, Australian Open men's singles quarterfinals match start?

The Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz, Australian Open men's singles quarterfinals match will start at 2:40 PM (IST).

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz, Australian Open men's singles quarterfinals match?

The Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz, Australian Open men's singles quarterfinals match will telecasted live on the Sony Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz, Australian Open men's singles quarterfinals match?

The Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz, Australian Open men's singles quarterfinals match will be live streamed on the SonyLiv and JioTV App and Website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)