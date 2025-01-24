Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev Australian Open 2025 Live Streaming: World No.7 Novak Djokovic is all set to square off against Alexander Zverev in the highly anticipated men's single semi-final match of the Australia Open 2025 on Friday. Djokovic rolled back the years to defeat Carlos Alcaraz, aged 21, in four sets in the quarter-finals in Melbourne. But his upper left leg was taped after a medical timeout and he needed painkillers to battle through. The 27-year-old Zverev is into the semi-finals for a second straight year and is laser focused on finally winning a Grand Slam after a decade of trying.

Last year at the same stage he crashed to Daniil Medvedev in five sets after holding a 2-0 lead and is understandably wary of Djokovic, even if he is carrying an injury.

When will the Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev, Australian Open men's singles semifinals match take place?

The Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev, Australian Open men's singles semifinals match will take place on Friday, January 24, 2025.

Where will the Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev, Australian Open men's singles semifinals match be held?

The Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev, Australian Open men's singles semifinals match will be held at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne.

What time will the Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev, Australian Open men's singles semifinals match start?

The Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev, Australian Open men's singles semifinals match will start at 9:00 AM (IST).

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev, Australian Open men's singles semifinals match?

The Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev, Australian Open men's singles semifinals match will telecasted live on the Sony Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev, Australian Open men's singles semifinals match?

The Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev, Australian Open men's singles semifinals match will be live streamed on the SonyLiv and JioTV App and Website.

