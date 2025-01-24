Novak Djokovic was booed by a section of the crowd at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne after he retired mid-match due to injury during the semi-final encounter against Alexander Zverev on Friday. Djokovic's upper left leg was again heavily tape after he was injured during the quarter-final match against Carlos Alcaraz and he decided to retire hurt after losing the first set 7-6. It was an intense run of play as Novak had to endure long rallies against his younger opponent. However, just after losing the set, he shook Zverev's hand and walked out of the court as the crowd booed him for the decision.

However, during the post-match interview, Zverev came to Djokovic's defense and urged the crowd to not boo him following the injury.

"The very first thing I want to say is - Please do not boo a player when he goes out injured. I know everybody paid for tickets and everybody wanted to see a great five-set match. But you have to understand. Novak Djokovic is someone who has given everything to this sport for the past 20 years."

"He has won this tournament with an abdominal tear and a hamstring tear. So if he cannot continue, that means he cannot continue a tennis match. So, please be respectful and show some love," Zverev said.

It means Djokovic has now gone five Grand Slams without winning the title he needs to surpass Margaret Court's 24 and become the all-time leader.

He failed to collect one for the first time in seven years in 2024 with his last coming at the 2023 US Open, casting further doubt on whether he will ever get past Court.

The defeat also deprived him of a 100th career title. Roger Federer (102) is the only player, man or woman, to reach the century mark.

Zverev's reward is a clash in Sunday's showdown with either world number one Jannik Sinner or American 21st seed Ben Shelton.

While the German has been a Grand Slam runner-up twice before, at last year's French Open and the 2020 US Open, he has never before been to the final in Melbourne.

Last year at the same semi-final stage he crashed to Daniil Medvedev in five sets after holding a 2-0 lead.

