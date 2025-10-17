From the time Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma joined the India squad for the Australia Tour, starting October 19, the focus has been on them. The two former India captains are active only in ODIs, which means that fans get to see them on the cricket field only on a handful of occasions. But when they get to see them, their joy knows no bounds, as was evident by the way a young fan reacted after getting Kohli's autograph in Perth, where the Indian cricket team is currently training. In the video, it can be seen that the boy is super-excited as he runs around after getting Kohli's autograph.

Senior stars Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma hit the ground running soon after their arrival here and spent a considerable time in the nets during the Indian team's first training session ahead of the ODI series against Australia beginning on Sunday.

All eyes are on Rohit and Kohli, who last played for India in the Champions Trophy in February-March and are available only in the 50-over format.

Both the former India captains batted for close to 30 minutes in the nets. The Indian team arrived here in two batches over Wednesday and Thursday for the white-ball tour comprising three ODIs and five T20s, starting October 29.

Rohit was also seen having a long chat with head coach Gautam Gambhir after his time in the nets.

Both Kohli and Rohit retired from Tests earlier this year and had called time on their India T20 career after winning the World Cup in Barbados last year.

It could well be the last time that the two ODI greats play Down Under.

Their participation in the 2027 World Cup is also not a given, with a lot depending on their form and fitness at the time. However, new captain Shubman Gill has backed the two superstars given their wealth of experience.

With PTI inputs