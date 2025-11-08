Former India batting coach Abhishek Nayar was impressed with all-rounder Shivam Dube's performance in the fourth T20I vs Australia on Thursday. In the game at Carrara Oval, Queensland, which India won by 48 runs, Shivam Dube scored 22 off 18 balls and picked up two crucial wickets - Mitchell Marsh and Tim David. Praising the all-rounder's performance, Nayar said that the absence of Hardik Pandya is not being felt in the team because of Dube. Notably, Hardik is out of international action due to injury. He last played for India in the Asia Cup in September this year.

"We always say that Hardik Pandya is the kind of all-rounder that India requires. But game after game, Shivam Dube has shown that he can be that all-rounder as well. You don't really feel the absence of Hardik Pandya because Shivam bowls important overs, takes key wickets, and contributes with the bat in different situations," Nayar said on JioStar's post-match show Cricket Live.

"Today again, he scored crucial runs and took two big wickets when Australia were looking to accelerate," Nayar added. "Whenever he has been challenged by this Indian team management, he has come up with flying colours. He may not be tagged as 'the all-rounder', but he does everything that an Indian all-rounder needs to do," he added.

Talking about the game, India posted 167 for 8 in 20 overs after being invited to bat first and then bundled out Australia for 119 in 18.2 overs.

After the game, all-rounder Dube said the total posted by India was good enough considering the ground dimensions, and the bowlers executed their plans to perfection.

India defended a modest total with a stifling bowling performance to take an unassailable 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

"167 on this ground is definitely a good score because the quality bowling we have, the spinners, the fast bowlers...I trust them and the whole team trust our bowlers," Dube said.