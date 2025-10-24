Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli's coach-captain combination in the Indian cricket team was responsible for ushering in a new era of supreme fitness. When the duo was at the helm, India's prowess in pace bowling grew manifold, and there were several memorable overseas Test wins as well. Shastri, therefore, understands Virat Kohli's mentality better than most. After the batter was dismissed for his second straight duck in the ongoing ODI series against Australia, Shastri said the 2027 ODI World Cup was still "a long way off" for Kohli.

"He'll have to get some form pretty quickly. The competition for places in India's white-ball cricket is such that no one can afford to relax-whether it's Virat, Rohit, or anyone else in the team. It's not going to be easy; there is competition," Shastri said on Fox Sports.

"He's missed out again today. He was a little tentative with his footwork. It doesn't happen often-his record in one-day cricket is phenomenal-so for him to get two ducks on the trot, he'll be disappointed."

Silence fell across the Adelaide Oval on Thursday as Virat Kohli registered his second consecutive duck in the ongoing ODI series against Australia-the first instance of back-to-back ducks in his illustrious 50-over career. After recording an eight-ball duck in the series opener at Perth on Sunday, Kohli walked into the Adelaide Oval, one of his favourite venues, hoping to change his luck and take control of the game.

Considering his record at the venue over the years, experts, fans, and pundits expected the seasoned cricketer to perform well in the second ODI. In what is likely to be Kohli's final appearance at the iconic Adelaide Oval, the Indian veteran was outsmarted by the young Xavier Bartlett, continuing a dismal run in the series.

Kohli has a brilliant record at the famous ground, averaging 52.70 in Tests, and before the second ODI, he averaged 61 in the white-ball format.