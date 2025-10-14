Star batter Virat Kohli returned to India on Tuesday morning, ahead of the upcoming ODI series against Australia. Having retired from T20Is and Tests, Kohli is now settled in London with his wife Anushka Sharma and two children. This visit also marked Kohli's return to Indian soil after four months as he left the country in June after winning the maiden IPL title for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The first ODI of the upcoming white-ball series against Australia will kick off from October 19 in Perth.

In a video going viral on social media, Kohli was seen making his way out of the Delhi airport as excited fans chanted his name and requested selfies. However, the star batter had to ignore their requests as he was quickly moved to his car and went away to join his teammates.

The ODIs against Australia will be really special for the Indian fans as the series will bring the duo of Kohli and Rohit Sharma back on field. Both the players announced their retirements from T20Is after India's victory at the T20 World Cup 2024. Later in May, the stalwarts also called time on their respective Test careers.

In a significant development, Shubman Gill has been named captain of the ODI side, taking over from Rohit. Despite mounting speculation regarding their long-term ODI futures, both Rohit and Kohli are believed to have expressed their desire to continue until the 2027 ODI World Cup, even though India will play relatively few 50-over games in the lead-up to the marquee event.

The Indian ODI squad will depart for Australia in two separate batches on October 15 from the national capital with logistics and ticket availability determining the final travel schedule.

According to sources within the BCCI (PTI), one group of players will leave in the morning while the second batch is likely to fly out later in the evening, depending on the availability of business-class tickets for the long-haul flight.

