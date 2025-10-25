Virat Kohli has so far played 305 ODIs, but he had never done what he did on Saturday in the third India vs Australia ODI in Sydney. Under pressure after two back-to-back ducks for the first time in his ODI career, Kohli arrived at the crease after Shubman Gill departed in the 11th over. He walked in to a standing ovation from the SCG crowd, and on his first ball from Josh Hazlewood, he stepped forward and clipped it to mid-wicket. Right after that, he celebrated with a fist pump. For a man who has 51 ODI centuries-the most by any player-this reaction was quite surprising and showed the pressure he was under.

Earlier, former Indian cricket team spinner R. Ashwin said that people would start 'pointing fingers' if Virat Kohli failed to score big in the third ODI clash against Australia on Saturday. Kohli had registered two ducks in the ODI series so far, and his dismal run had sparked chatter over his future. On the other hand, Rohit Sharma regained his form as the former India captain scored a gritty 73. Ashwin said he hoped Virat would stage a comeback like Rohit and expressed concern about the massive criticism that could follow any further disappointing performance from Kohli.

"I really hope he comes back and gets a score in Sydney. What happened to Rohit today (Thursday), Virat Kohli needs it in Sydney because, in India, we don't discuss why we lost; more often, we discuss because of whom we lost. Before people start pointing fingers, I hope Virat scores the runs," Ashwin said on his YouTube show.

Ashwin also said he was 'worried' about the manner in which Kohli lost his wicket to Australian fast bowler Xavier Bartlett. The ex-India star pointed out that the dismissal was a result of Kohli's inability to read the line of the ball properly, which could be a major concern for the star batter going forward.