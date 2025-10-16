Virat Kohli's cryptic social media post was a response to the chatter around his ODI future ahead of the upcoming series against Australia, according to sources. Virat has already announced his retirement from Tests as well as T20Is and the last time that he played a match for India was in the Champions Trophy 2025 final. Several fans as well as experts were wondering whether Virat will be ready for the 2027 ODI World Cup or not, considering the fact that he plays just one format. Some current and former Australia players also wondered whether this will be Virat's final tour Down Under. However, the social media post was the answer to all the doubts and noise surrounding the star India batter's future in the format.

"The only time you truly fail, is when you decide to give up," Virat wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

During the squad announcement, chief selector Ajit Agarkar dismissed the rumours surrounding Virat and Rohit's retirement after the Australia series. He confirmed that Virat has been selected, along with Rohit Sharma, with the 2027 World Cup in mind.

"Not as far as I know. I think they have both done their fitness tests or the fitness norms that have been suggested. As far as I know and the selectors know, they have gone through the required norms that have been put in place. I haven't heard anything other than that," Agarkar had said while speaking to reporters.

"That's the format they (Virat and Rohit) are at the moment playing, we picked them as far as the 2027 World Cup is concerned. I don't think we need to talk about it today. Obviously, with the captaincy change, that's generally the thought," he added.

Earlier this week, after India swept the series 2-0 against the West Indies, head coach Gautam Gambhir weighed in on the future of Rohit and Virat. Gambhir emphasised the importance of staying in the present and remained hopeful that the veteran duo would thrive in Australia's challenging conditions.

"The 50-over World Cup is still what, two and a half years away. And I think it is very important to stay in present. That is something which is very important. Obviously, there are quality players; they're coming back. Their experience is going to be a handful in Australia as well. Hopefully, those two guys will have a successful tour," Gambhir told reporters in the post-match press conference.

(With ANI inputs)