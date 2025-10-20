Legendary Australia batter Matthew Hayden asked Virat Kohli to 'avoid arguing with himself and overthinking' after his disappointing show in the first ODI encounter against Australia in Perth on Sunday. Virat, who was playing his first ODI match for India since March 2025, was dismissed for a duck by Mitchell Starc. The star batter was once again dismissed while chasing a ball outside the off-stump - something that has bothered him in the past as well. However, Hayden said that there is little to question when it comes to Kohli's batting approach and asked him to refrain from overthinking.

"Virat Kohli's striking ability and contact points are exceptional. After scoring 14,000 runs in this format, there's little to question about his approach, as he consistently plays the ball on the rise and finds timing early," Hayden said on Star Sports.

"One thing I hope he avoids is arguing with himself and overthinking, which can lead to mistakes. He is destructive when he has clarity, certainty, and the ability to read the game—qualities his experience provides," he added.

Indian cricket team fast bowler Arshdeep Singh saud it is a "blessing" to share the dressing room with talismanic Virat Kohli and he won't read too much into the batting stalwart's eight-ball-duck in the first ODI that the visitors lost by seven wickets to Australia.

Arshdeep feels that being a master of 50-over cricket, Kohli will score runs in the remaining two games of this series.

"He has played more than 300 matches for India, so form is just a word for him," Arshdeep said at the post-match media conference.

"He knows how to get going. It is always like a blessing to be in the same dressing room with him, and going forward I feel there'll be a lot of runs for him in this series as well."

Asked how does Kohli feel about playing just one format, Arshdeep kept his guard up.

"....talking about the format he is playing, he has mastered this one. So I don't know how he feels about it. I will ask him about his feelings, and maybe tell you in the next press conference."

