Australian cricket team batter Matt Short sent a big warning to Virat Kohli ahead of the second ODI encounter against India, to be played in Adelaide on Thursday. Virat returned to international cricket after seven months during the first ODI match in Perth but was dismissed for a duck by Mitchell Starc. In the past, Adelaide has been a happy hunting ground for the star India batter with five centuries across all formats. However, Short said that the Australia fast bowlers will continue to persist with their tactics that have proven successful in dismissing Kohli. He was once again dismissed while chasing a delivery outside the off-stump and the Australia bowlers are expected to continue with that strategy.

"I'm not in the fast-bowling meetings, but that seems to be the way he has been getting out recently," Short told reporters in Adelaide, according to Times Of India.

"Some of the guys like 'Hoff' (Josh Hazlewood) and 'Starcy' (Mitchell Starc) have bowled a lot against him; they know what they're doing.In Perth, they let the conditions do much of the work, a bit of swing and seam on the wicket, so I'm sure they'll do the same again."

Short also spoke about the applause that Kohli received when he came out to bat in Perth.

"It's pretty cool to share the field with such a legend of the sport," Short said.

"I'll definitely get the chance to have a chat with him at some stage throughout the series. But it's going to be a cool way for him to go out, especially with so many fans here in Australia."

"When Rohit or (Shubman) Gill got out the other day in Perth, and then Kohli came on, just the cheer when he was walking in—you'd feel pretty bad as the batter walking off. It's just an amazing experience."