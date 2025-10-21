Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's long-awaited comeback did not last long on Sunday. Playing for India against Australia in the 1st ODI of a three-match series, Kohli lasted eight balls while Rohit lasted 14 balls. While Kohli departed for 0, Rohit got out for 8. The three-match series against Australia is extremely crucial for the star duo. They are active in just ODIs, and need to perform on a consistent basis to ensure a spot in the current transitional India ODI squad.

After Kohli and Rohit failed to set the stage on fire in the first ODI, former India star Varun Aaron had a suggestion for them.

"Play domestic cricket. The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy starts in November and then the Vijay Hazare Trophy starts in December. That's the best way to be in touch with the game. I remember when MS Dhoni retired from Test cricket, he played a few Syed Mushtaq Ali and Vijay Hazare Trophies. That's a great way to stay in touch. I am sure both the batters are going to look at that. Now, you are not playing two formats. They are going to need match practice,” said Aaron on Star Sports.

Rohit, making his 500th international appearance for India, was removed by Josh Hazlewood after edging the ball towards second slip, which was grabbed by the debutant Matthew Renshaw.

Then, Kohli walked into the daunting stadium with even louder cheers, but the familiar ODI greatness was nowhere to be seen. If anything, a habitual prod outside the off-stump off Starc revealed that the age-old weakness still persists.

It eventually consumed him. A drive on the up off the left-arm pacer took the edge of his bat and Cooper Connolly at backward point snaffled a wonderful catch to curtail Kohli's agonising eight-ball innings.

It was Kohli's first duck in Australia. The veterans need something substantial in the subsequent ODIs at Adelaide and Sydney to prove that they have the fire in them for a longer journey.

