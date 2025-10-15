Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's India futures have been thrown into doubt. With Shubman Gill appointed ODI captain, a transition phase has begun, bringing into question whether the two players will remain in the scheme of things till the 2027 Cricket World Cup. Amidst the uncertainty, legendary former India spinner Anil Kumble has advised the duo to not think too far ahead. Kumble implied that while both of their presence in the World Cup would be the "ideal" scenario, it may not be the wisest thing to plan that way.

"Let's just celebrate the two players (Kohli and Rohit) on the field. They have done so much for Indian cricket over the years. Yes, in their heads, they have been thinking of 2027 (World Cup), but it's still a couple of years from now," Kumble pointed out, speaking on Star Sports.

"There are matches; all you need to do is go out there and enjoy. Now that Rohit is no longer the captain, even the burden and responsibility of captaining is not on him. So, it's just about batting and enjoying every moment that they have on the field," Kumble, a former India captain, stated.

"I don't think they need to think too far ahead in terms of 2027. Both these guys have the experience; ideally, you'd want them to be part of the line-up, but it's better played by the year," Kumble advised.

Kohli and Rohit are set to play for India for the first time in seven months, having both been included in the ODI squad for the three-match series Down Under against Australia. If they play, it will be their first international games since the Champions Trophy 2025.

Rohit was recently removed as ODI captain, with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) handing over the reigns to Shubman Gill.