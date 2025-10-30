Former Indian cricket team skipper Kris Srikkanth believes that Sanju Samson has been quite unlucky in the recent past when it comes to constant changes to his batting position. While Samson has scored big as an opener, he currently features in the middle order with Shubman Gill opening the innings with Abhishek Sharma. During the Asia Cup 2025, Samson batted at No. 5 thrice and once at No. 3. Against Bangladesh, he did not come out to bat until No. 8. Srikkanth said that Samson is forced to remain tight-lipped even if he feels bad and joked that the team management may send him to bat at No. 11 next.

"The guy who's most unlucky is Sanju Samson. He was scoring centuries as an opener. But now they send him everywhere from 3 to 8. If given an opportunity, they may send him at 11 also. So a person like Sanju also will feel bad, having done so well at the top. But he has no option but to be tight-lipped and bat wherever the team asks him to," Srikkanth said on YouTube.

"The only good thing is he did well at 5 in the Asia Cup. It's a good sign for him because now Sanju is the automatic choice as the first wicketkeeper for the T20 World Cup. He is sure to bat at No. 5."

Srikkanth added that the playing XI that featured in the 1st T20I clash against Australia will more or less be the one that will playing in the T20 World Cup 2026. However, he believes that Hardik Pandya will be included in the team in place of Harshit Rana.

"The 11 that played today is more or less the one for the T20 World Cup. Hardik Pandya will come into the 11 for Harshit Rana. That'll be the 11 for the World Cup. Arshdeep might have to miss out again because of the combination as we have to play three spinners," he said.

"Dube can't be dropped because India have won whenever he has played. He somehow ends up taking wickets even with his medium-pace bowling. So he's your sixth option. So the team is almost set for the T20 World Cup. Now it's all just about having match practice and getting into the rhythm," Srikkanth added.