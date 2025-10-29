India captain Suryakumar Yadav added another feather to his cap by becoming the fifth player to hammer 150 sixes in T20Is, following his explosive outing in the first T20I against Australia in Canberra on Wednesday. The Indian skipper tonked two towering maximums to become the second Indian to wallop 150 T20I sixes, joining a special club featuring Rohit Sharma (205) at the top, followed by Muhammad Waseem (187), Martin Guptill (173), and Jos Buttler (172). The seasoned swashbuckler achieved the feat in his 91st T20I.

Suryakumar, a crafty T20I batter, flaunted his six-hitting muscle in a rain-affected contest at Manuka Oval. He arrived at the crease after the No. 1 T20I batter, Abhishek Sharma, holed out to Tim David off Nathan Ellis on the final ball of the fourth over.

He was initially troubled by Australia's pace-bowling mainstay Josh Hazlewood, who beat his outside edge in the fifth over, almost inducing a nick on its way to the wicketkeeper. In reply, Suryakumar flicked the ball, sending it sailing over the boundary rope for his first six of the night.

After the end of the over, showers halted proceedings and interrupted the Indian skipper's fireworks. Following the resumption of play, Suryakumar took his time before dismantling Ellis. In the 10th over, he unleashed a barrage of boundaries-reeling in two successive fours before smoking a slower ball into the stands for his second six.

Rain intervened once again, forcing the game to be called off. Suryakumar and his team promised plenty, but eventually, it was the weather that had the final say. India got off to a flying start, even though Abhishek fell early for 19 (14). Suryakumar, alongside his deputy Shubman Gill, forged a dazzling, unbeaten 62-run stand off just 35 deliveries.

India was cruising at 97/1 in 9.4 overs before persistent rain returned to Canberra, leading the umpires to call off the series opener. Suryakumar and Gill remained unbeaten on 39 (24) and 37 (20), respectively