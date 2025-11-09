India's T20I vice-captain Shubman Gill is often criticised for his batting strike rate in the format. The player has featured in 33 T20Is, scoring 837 runs at an average of 29.89 and a strike rate of 140.43. He has scored one century and three fifties so far. Ahead of the Asia Cup this year, Gill was included in the T20I set-up after a gap of more than a year. He replaced Sanju Samson as an opener for India, and that put Gill under further scrutiny.

What more went against Gill was the fact that he could not impress on his return. His slow knock against Australia in the fourth T20I added to his troubles and drew him further criticism. Gill scored 46 off 39 at a strike rate of 117.95 in the match at Queensland.

However, during the fifth and final T20I vs Australia on Sunday, Gill came out all guns blazing. He scored 29 off 16 balls with the help of six fours before rain halted the play and eventually forced it to be called off. His fiery innings had a strike rate of 181.25.

While talking after the match, India captain Suryakumar Yadav heaped praise on the Indian duo of Abhishek Sharma and Gill. He attended the post-match press conference with Abhishek, where he termed India's opening pair as "fire and fire".

"They both are looking to match each other's strike rates. It's a combination of fire and fire," Suryakumar said.

Abhishek laughed after hearing this and said, "That is what I am saying. It's not fire and ice. It's fire and fire."

Talking about Gill's knock in the fourth T20I, Suryakumar backed the player, saying the wicket was difficult to bat on.

"In my opinion, if the wicket is a bit difficult, then it is important to adapt. Today, the wicket was good, so these two scored more than 50 in five overs. In the last game, it was important to read the wicket, and these two did just that. At this level, experience helps, and see how he (Gill) adapted in the last game. Both Abhishek and Gill have good communication. It is just a case of adapting; they complement each other well," he added.