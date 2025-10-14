The three-match ODI series against Australia has emerged as one of the most anticipated cricketing assignments featuring the Indian team of late, all thanks to the return of the veteran duo of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. While India recently tasted major success by winning the Asia Cup 2025 (in the T20 format), the hype for the Australia series is unarguably higher. It would be the first time since the conclusion of the ICC Champions Trophy this year that Kohli and Rohit will wear the India jersey again, but with a new skipper, Shubman Gill, leading them.

Gill was promoted as India's captain ahead of the Australia tour, with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selection committee deciding to demote Rohit despite the experience he holds and the success he has had while leading the national team in the format.

Parthiv Patel, a former India wicket-keeper batter, has urged the team's newly appointed ODI skipper, Shubman Gill, not to focus too much on managing Kohli and Rohit. Parthiv feels both Kohli and Rohit are mature enough to understand their roles and the dynamics in the team. Hence, Gill shouldn't be required to micro-manage their affairs.

"I don't think that it will be a problem because of the kind of characters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are. You look at Virat, he became the captain when MS Dhoni was still playing. He knows what role a senior plays in grooming a new captain," Parthiv said in an interview with PTI.

"The same thing was there when Rohit became the captain. Yes, Virat was not his senior, but nevertheless a former skipper. Obviously, they have gone through that phase and understand the decision, which is about the betterment of Indian cricket. Both of them always come across as mature. I don't think Shubman needs to put his energies into managing those senior players," he further added.

While Kohli has worked under Rohit's leadership after he stepped down as India's captain, the experience of seeing Gill captain the side is expected to be quite unique for both the stalwarts.