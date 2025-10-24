Former Indian cricket team batter Mohammad Kaif made a stunning remark on Shubman Gill captaining Rohit Sharma in the ongoing ODI series against Australia. Kaif said that Gill must be feeling guilty while leading the star India batter considering how the captaincy situation played out. Gill replaced Rohit as India's ODI captain just ahead of the series and Kaif believes that the veteran cricketer did not do much wrong to lose his position. Gill lost his first two matches as ODI captain but Kaif was of the opinion that he will take some time to get accustomed to the situation and this is a 'transition phase' for him.

"It takes time for any new captain, now, for Gill, he has Rohit Sharma, a proven leader, playing under him. Gill also knows that Rohit Sharma has not done anything wrong as a captain. He was removed from captaincy. When Gill goes to sleep in his hotel room, he must be thinking that Rohit bhai has not done anything wrong. He must be feeling the guilt inside, that people are backing me, but think about Rohit bhai, he did so well and won trophies, but even after that, he was removed, and I was named captain."

"So, considering everything fatigue, travel, playing so many matches on the trot, and having the task of captaining Rohit and Kohli, it will take time. This is a transition phase for Gill as ODI captain. Whenever he leads Rohit and Kohli, he will feel nervous. So this is a time where the runs are not coming from the bat, and we lost a bilateral ODI series, I don't even remember when we lost a bilateral series. So, all of this has happened under his captaincy, and this had to happen," Kaif said on YouTube.

India take on Australia in the third ODI match in Sydney on Saturday.