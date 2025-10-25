India vice-captain Shreyas Iyer sustained an injury while attempting to take a catch during the third ODI against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Saturday. The incident occurred on the fourth ball of the 34th over. Alex Carey miscued the shot, and Shreyas turned around and sprinted toward the ball's landing zone from backward point. He timed his jump perfectly and managed to hold onto the ball, ending the 59-run partnership, but landed awkwardly on his left side in the process.

Shreyas remained on the ground and appeared to be in intense pain as his teammates checked on him. The medical team arrived on the field for treatment, and Shreyas walked off with the support of a staff member. Carey, who had received a second life after being dropped by Prasidh Krishna off Kuldeep Yadav in the 30th over, returned to the dugout with a scratchy 24 (37).

This is the kind of fielding we need from Indian fielders. Shreyas Iyer is the standard. pic.twitter.com/O3ZO6rr323 — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) October 25, 2025

Shreyas became the latest injury concern for India after young all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy. After Australia won the toss and opted to bat, India captain Shubman Gill announced two changes in the final XI: Arshdeep Singh and Nitish made way for Prasidh Krishna and Kuldeep Yadav.

Moments after the toss concluded, the BCCI revealed that Nitish's absence was due to a left quadriceps injury, which he sustained during the second ODI in Adelaide, rendering him unavailable for selection. The Indian board confirmed that he is currently being monitored daily by its medical team.

The 22-year-old struggled during the must-win second ODI for India, scoring eight runs off 10 deliveries and returning wicketless after his three-over spell, conceding 24 runs at an economy rate of 8.00.