Former Indian cricket team batter Aakash Chopra believes that Shubman Gill will be under pressure to score runs in the upcoming T20I series against Australia. Gill had a disappointing run in the Asia Cup last month and in his first ODI series as captain against Australia, he scored 43 runs in 3 matches. During the Asia Cup, Gill opened the innings with Abhishek Sharma and as a result, Sanju Samson had to bat in the middle order without any fixed position. Chopra pointed out that Samson will be breathing down Gill's neck when it comes to reclaiming the opening slot and added that if Gill fails to score big once again, it may seem 'unfair' for the team management to remove Samson from his role as an opener.

“This T20I series will be extremely important for Shubman Gill. It's important for him because runs weren't scored when he was elevated to ODI captaincy. Again, you can't read too much into it because it's just been one series. I get that. So it's not like there is a question on his place,” he said on YouTube.

“People are breathing down his neck. One is in the team itself. Sanju Samson had opened and done well. You are keeping him with the team and making him bat down the order. Many times, it seems like you are being unjust to Sanju Samson. There is pressure if you are not making him open,” he added.

Chopra also said that Yashasvi Jaiswal is in the mix as well and considering his talent, it will become an 'issue of pressure' to keep Jaiswal out of the team if he plays well.

“Yashasvi Jaiswal is around the corner. He says he is also there and should also be played, and that he would also hit if he is played. So making Yashasvi Jaiswal sit out also becomes an issue of pressure.”