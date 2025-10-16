Star India batter Rohit Sharma will be in action for the first time since being relieved of the ODI captaincy during the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia. Rohit, who led India to the Champions Trophy title earlier this year, was replaced as captain by Shubman Gill earlier this month, with the BCCI announcing the decision while naming a 15-man squad for the three ODIs against the Australians, starting October 19. BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar, during a press conference, confirmed that he had personally informed Rohit about the selectors' decision to pull the plug on his captaincy stint and hand it to Gill.

On Thursday, Rohit was seen having an intense chat with head coach Gautam Gambhir during Team India's practice session in Perth.

This came after both Rohit and Virat Kohli batted together in the nets. The video was posted on YouTube by RevSportz.

Rohit and Kohli batted for close to 30 minutes in the nets side-by-side. The Indian team arrived in Perth in two batches over Wednesday and Thursday for the white-ball tour comprising three ODIs and five T20Is, starting October 29.

Kohli was also seen having a long chat with bowling coach Morne Morkel after his time in the nets.

Both Kohli and Rohit retired from Tests earlier this year and had called time on their India T20I career after winning the World Cup in Barbados last year.

It could well be the last time that the two ODI greats play Down Under.

Their participation in the 2027 World Cup is also not a given with a lot depending on their form and fitness at the time. However, new captain Shubman Gill has backed the two superstars given their wealth of experience.

Post the net session, Kohli was seen having a chat with bowling coach Morne Morkel, which was followed by a light moment with pacer Arshdeep Singh.

The team also has a training session lined up on Friday and Saturday.

(With PTI Inputs)