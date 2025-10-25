Indian cricket team star batter Rohit Sharma shattered Virat Kohli's world record with a brilliant century during the third ODI encounter against Australia in Sydney on Saturday. It was a special innings from Rohit as he dominated the Australia bowlers and ended up scoring his sixth ton in Australia. As a result, he currently holds the record of hitting the maximum number of centuries by a visiting batter in Australia. He was previously level with Virat Kohli and Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara, who both have 5 centuries in Australia. Overall, this was Rohit's 33rd century in ODI cricket.

Most ODI 100s by a visiting batter in Australia

6 - Rohit Sharma (33 innings)

5 - Virat Kohli (32 innings)

5 - Kumar Sangakkara (49 innings)

Rohit also equalled Sachin Tendulkar's record of scoring the most number of ODI centuries against Australia. Both Sachin and Rohit have now scored 9 centuries against the Aussies.

Most ODI 100s against an opposition

10 - Virat Kohli vs Sri Lanka

9 - Virat Kohli vs West Indies

9 - Sachin Tendulkar vs Australia

9 - Rohit Sharma vs Australia

India vs Australia, 3rd ODI: As it happened

Rohit Sharma struck his 50th international hundred and Virat Kohli played time-bending knock in possibly their last outing in Australia, propelling India to a consolation nine-wicket victory in the third ODI on Saturday.

After Harshit Rana-led bowlers restricted Australia to a below-par 236, Rohit (121 not out) and Kohli (74 not out) stitched a 168-run alliance in just 170 balls for the second wicket to take India to 237 for one in 38.3 overs.

Australia won the three-match series 2-1 but Rohit and Kohli gave the ecstatic Sydney crowd precisely what they wanted, while unfurling archetypal innings and in the process saved the team from an embarrassing whitewash.