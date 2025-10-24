Demoted from the position of India's ODI skipper, Rohit Sharma showed no signs of a lack of motivation as he smashed a brilliant 73 against Australia in the second ODI of the three-match series on Thursday. During his 97-ball stay in the middle, Rohit smashed two sixes and hit seven fours as he solidified the Indian innings with a 113-run stand for the third wicket with Shreyas Iyer. In the process, Rohit went on to script history, becoming the first batter from Asia to hit 150 sixes in SENA countries.

Even the great Sachin Tendulkar or the legendary six-hitter Virender Sehwag had never managed to reach the 150 sixes landmark in the SENA countries. The likes of Kumar Sangakkara, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Shahid Afridi, etc., also ended their careers far from the milestone.

Rohit registered many other milestones with his 73-run knock in the match. The batter now stands second on the list for openers with the most runs for India from the position, with a tally of 9,190.

He went past former India captain Sourav Ganguly to take the No. 2 spot, with Sachin Tendulkar still sitting atop, holding the record for the most runs as an opener with 15,310 runs. Ganguly, who amassed 9,146 runs as an opener, now stands third.

Most Runs as Openers for India in ODIs:

15,310 – Sachin Tendulkar

9,190 – Rohit Sharma

9,146 – Sourav Ganguly

In the overall career run tally for India in One Day Internationals, Rohit is now only behind Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, who registered a duck in the Adelaide ODI. Tendulkar leads the pack with an immense total of 18,426 runs, while Kohli follows in second place with 14,181 runs.

Rohit Sharma now has 11,249 runs for the national team, having just edged out Sourav Ganguly, who finished his career with 11,221 ODI runs for India.

Most Runs for India in ODIs:

18,426 – Sachin Tendulkar

14,181 – Virat Kohli

11,225* – Rohit Sharma*

11,221 – Sourav Ganguly

Rohit would hope to continue the same form in the third ODI against Australia on Saturday.