Rohit Sharma's fighting 73-run knock against Australia in the second ODI at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday was a loud message to his critics. Though India lost the match, Rohit proved with his performance that he still has plenty of cricket left in him. While there's no denying that the knock has given Rohit some breathing space as far as his future in the format is concerned, an alleged 'retirement remark' from India head coach Gautam Gambhir has gone viral on social media.

Rohit was the top-scoring batter for India in the Adelaide ODI, scoring 73 runs as he and Shreyas Iyer helped the team reach a total of 264/9 against Australia. On his way back after the conclusion of the game, Rohit was seemingly told by Gambhir: "Rohit, sabko lag rha tha ki aaj farewell match thha, ek photo to lagaa do" (Rohit, everyone thought today was your farewell match, at least post a photo).

Seeing the India head coach joke around the topic of Rohit's retirement, the comment came as a sigh of relief for the veteran batter's fans.

Abhishek Nayar on Rohit Sharma's Performance

Former India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar, who worked with Rohit for months before the Australia series, was delighted to see him produce a fighting knock under tough conditions and immense pressure.

"As a player, you might forget some of your big hundreds or double centuries, but there are certain knocks that stay with you, especially the ones where you've had to fight hard. Rohit Sharma may not remember this innings for the runs he scored, but knowing him personally, he'll take great satisfaction from it. As a batter, when you make runs in tough conditions, it gives you a different kind of joy, much like a bowler getting wickets on a flat pitch," Nayar said on JioStar's 'Cricket Live'.

"Rohit might be disappointed for not converting it into a big score, but deep down, he'll know he worked hard for every run today. His resilience stood out. That's what impressed me the most about this Indian team today: their resilience. Even when it looked like Australia would cruise to victory, they kept fighting. And Rohit embodied that spirit. Despite being constantly tested, whenever he got a loose delivery, he made the most of it. That intent, combined with grit, defined his innings."

Note: NDTV cannot independently verify the authenticity of the video