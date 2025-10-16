All eyes will be on Virat Kohli during India's upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia, starting October 19. The 36-year-old former India captain last played for the team during the Champions Trophy earlier this year, having retired from Tests and T20Is. Ahead of the series, former India head coach Ravi Shastri has recalled how Kohli, during his captaincy days, would often have a go at his own teammates.

Speaking on the LiSTNR Sport podcast, Shastri highlighted Kohli's intolerance for poor fitness or laziness on the field, especially regarding the running between the wickets.

"If you're running between the wickets, and if you're a lazy bugger, you will soon find out. If you are looking for a second run and if you're panting, and if he's looking for a third and you're yet to complete the second, immediately the message would be 'get to that bloody gym and start training, and get fitter'," revealed Shastri.

Shastri recalled various instances when Kohli was ready to punch his own teammates if they made a mistake on the field, adding that he had to intervene more often than not.

"At times, I had to calm him down. If a wicket went down, he would jump out of his seat. I would say, 'Calm down. Let him cross halfway at least. Don't meet him when he's just 10 yards away from the stumps, you know. Come near the boundary line, then cross him'. He was like a cat on a hot tin roof, ready to get out there and punch him. That's Virat for you," he added.

Kohli will now play under the new captain, Shubman Gill, who has been named ODI captain, replacing Rohit Sharma, who has also retired from T20Is and Test cricket.

India's white-ball tour of Australia begins with the ODI opener on October 19 at Perth Stadium, followed by matches at Adelaide Oval and the Sydney Cricket Ground on October 23 and 25, respectively. A five-match T20I series will follow, starting October 29.