Australia have lost a bilateral T20I series for the first time in nearly two years, going down 2-1 to India in a five-match series at home. This means it is also the first bilateral T20I series lost by Mitchell Marsh as Australia captain. While Pat Cummins has led Australia with significant success in Test and ODI cricket, Marsh has been Australia's permanent T20I skipper since 2024. However, following the series defeat to India, Marsh was left totally stumped by Australia great Adam Gilchrist, who questioned whether his role as skipper is secure.

In the post-match presentation following the abandoned fifth T20I between India and Australia, Gilchrist caught Marsh by surprise by enquiring whether Cummins would take over T20I captaincy ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026.

"Who leads? You or Pat (Cummins)? Is Pat going to captain the World Cup squad if he's fit, or will you hang on to the captaincy?" Gilchrist asked Marsh.

"That's a good question, Gilly. I think I'll be there," replied Marsh.

"So you're the official T20 captain? Pat Cummins comes in, so he's going to play under you?" asked Gilchrist again.

"I think so, yeah," affirmed Marsh.

"Thanks for clarifying. There have been a few questions around the same," Gilchrist further said.

Given Marsh's good form with the bat and impressive record as Australia captain in T20Is, it is no surprise that his question took him aback.

For the record, Cummins also played under Marsh in the T20 World Cup 2024, where Australia were knocked out in the Super 8 stage.

Test and ODI captain Cummins is presently injured and has been ruled out for the first Ashes Test against England, starting November 21.

However, once he does return to full fitness, the 32-year-old is expected to be an automatic entry into Australia's T20I team, given his ability with both ball and bat.

The T20 World Cup is set to get underway on February 7, 2026. Australia do not have any more T20Is lined up till the World Cup, as of now.