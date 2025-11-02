India produced a clinical performance to chase down Australia's target of 187 with ease in 18.3 overs in the third T20I at Hobart on Sunday, levelling the five-match series 1-1. Australia captain Mitchell Marsh admitted after the match that his team was around 20 runs short of a competitive total despite putting up a strong effort with the bat. "Yeah, we were probably 20 runs short. Credit to India -- they bowled really well. We gave it our best in the field, but they deserved the win," Marsh said at the post-match presentation.

Australia had posted 186/6 in their 20 overs, with Tim David playing a blistering knock of 74 off 38 balls, smashing eight fours and five sixes and all-rounder Marcus Stoinis, who contributed 64 off 39 balls, including eight boundaries and two maximums. Despite their heroics, Marsh felt the team needed a few more runs to challenge India's deep batting lineup.

"We just needed those extra 20 runs. I liked the intent from our batters, especially Tim David, who came in after early wickets and played superbly. Stoinis too showed great experience at the end. In T20s, small margins, one or two good overs or bad overs -- can change everything," the Australian skipper added.

Marsh also provided an update on Glenn Maxwell, who missed the third T20I.

"He (Maxwell) was close to playing today but not quite ready. Hopefully he'll be fit and available for Thursday. He's such an experienced T20 campaigner -- we'd love to have him back," Marsh said.

With India's win, the series is levelled at 1-1, with two matches left.

Earlier, India won the toss and opted to bowl first. After powerplay heroics from pacer Arshdeep Singh (3/35), it was a partnership between skipper Mitch Marsh (11) and Tim David (74 in 38 balls, with eight fours and five sixes) of 59 runs for third wicket and a 64-run stand between Marcus Stoinis (64 in 39 balls, with eight fours and two sixes) and Matt Short (26* in 15 balls, with two fours and a six) took Australia to 186/6 in 20 overs.

In the run-chase, contributions did come from skipper Abhishek Sharma (25 in 16 balls, with two fours and two sixes), skipper Suryakumar Yadav (24 in 11 balls, with a four and two sixes) and Tilak Varma (29 in 26 balls, with a four and six). India was 145/5 in the 15th over in a tricky spot. However, a blitz from Washington (49* in 23 balls, with three fours and four sixes) and Jitesh Sharma (22* in 13 balls, with three fours) helped India keep the series alive.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)