Australian cricket team skipper Mitchell Marsh broke his silence on the promotional video that mocked India's handshake snub during the Asia Cup 2025 against Australia. Ahead of the first ODI encounter between India and Australia in Perth on Sunday, Marsh was asked about the video which featured him along with some of his teammates. The promo, which was posted by Kayo Sports, led to criticism on social media as the Australia players appeared to mock India's no-handshake policy against Pakistan by suggesting various other greetings that they can do with the India cricketers. During the Asia Cup, Indian cricketers did not shake hands with Pakistan players and even after winning the final by 5 wickers, the Suryakumar Yadav-led side refused the receive the trophy from PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi.

However, during the pre-match press conference, Marsh denied any recollection of the promo and even said that he has not even watched it. "I actually haven't seen the ad, I don't know if it's blowing up. I don't have much to comment on it," Marsh said.

Marsh said the series promised to be a special occasion both for fans and players. With over 1,75,000 tickets already sold across the three matches, anticipation is high as two of India's modern greats return to Australian shores.

Australians trolling india over handshake pic.twitter.com/fvkCkzPTia — Mango Jam (@Mangojam01) October 15, 2025

“Had the privilege of playing against them quite a lot over the journey. They are obviously legends of the game,” Marsh said. “Virat, especially in this white-ball format, is the greatest chaser ever. I think you can see why the ticket sales are so high and why a lot of people are coming to watch them. And if it is their last time on Australian soil, I hope they enjoy it and I hope people can witness — not too much great cricket from them — but witness two of the greats playing in Australia.”

(With IANS inputs)