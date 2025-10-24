Star India batter Virat Kohli's return to international cricket turned into a nightmare after he registered two consecutive ducks in the first two ODIs of the three-match series against Australia. Both Kohli and Rohit Sharma made a comeback to the Indian team after a gap of seven months. While Rohit redeemed himself with a 73-run knock in the second match, Kohli was dismissed for ducks in both games. India lost the ODI series after losing the first two games, with the third and final ODI scheduled to be played on Saturday in Sydney.

Despite not contributing with the bat, Kohli played a big role in India getting the wicket of the dangerous Travis Head during the second ODI. In the run chase of 265, Head was batting at 28 when he was dismissed by pacer Harshit Rana.

In a video going viral on social media, Kohli was seen interacting with Head moments before his dismissal. Kohli put his arm around Head's shoulder and shared a few words with him.

The words from Kohli seemed to have an impact on Head as a few seconds later, the Australia batter played a miscued shot up in the air on Rana's delivery. The ball went straight up into the air and landed safely into the hands of Kohli, giving India the precious wicket of Head.

However, Head's dismissal did not disrupt Australia's chase as they crossed the line in 46.2 overs with two wickets in hand. For the hosts, Matthew Short scored 74 while Cooper Connolly remained unbeaten at 61.

Australia have now taken an unassailable 2-0 lead over India and will now play for a clean sweep on Saturday.

After the ODIs, both India and Australia will square off for a five-match T20I series.