A big loophole in the cricketing rules once again hogged the limelight during the 4th T20I between India and Australia at Carrara Oval, Queensland, on Thursday. It happened on the first delivery of the 14th over when the ball got deflected off Shubman Gill's inside edge and hit his pad on the bowling of Marcus Stoinis. The batter managed to steal a single, but the umpire raised his finger over an LBW appeal that followed the shot. Aware of the situation, Gill immediately reviewed it, and the UltraEdge confirmed that he got a fair nick on that ball before it hit his pad.

While the on-ground umpire's decision was overturned, the single was not added to India's total. As the rules state, once the on-field umpire declares a batter out, the ball becomes dead, and the runs on it don't count.

Pathan highlighted the issue on X. "Umpire gives it out, batter reviews, it's not out, so why is the batting team losing a run? Makes no sense. Time for a rule change," he wrote.

Umpire gives it out, batter reviews, it's not out, so why is the batting team losing a run? Makes no sense. Time for a rule change. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) November 6, 2025

In the game, India defended a modest total with a stifling bowling performance for a 48-run win over Australia to grab a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

The architects of India's win were Axar Patel and Shivam Dube, who shared two wickets each to put Australia on the backfoot in the run chase.

Washington Sundar struck thrice towards the end as India comfortably defended 168, with Australia folding up for 119 in 18.2 overs after being 91/3 at one stage.

Earlier, India never got the momentum they needed after a wicket-less powerplay to end with an underwhelming 167 for eight.

Abhishek Sharma (28 off 21) and Shubman Gill (46 off 39) put on 56 for the opening wicket before India lost their way.

Promoted to number three to counter Adam Zampa, Shivam Dube (22 off 18) could not make a big impact, while skipper Suryakumar Yadav (20 off 10) departed after hitting a couple of sixes.

Pacer Nathan Ellis (3/21 in 4 overs) was the pick of the Australian bowlers, using his variations effectively.

The final T20 will be played in Brisbane on November 8. The opening match of the series was washed out in Canberra.

(With PTI Inputs)