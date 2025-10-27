For Rohit Sharma, the India vs Australia series was an important assignment. Coming back to the national side after over seven months, Rohit had doubters questioning his form. He had also been replaced as the Indian ODI skipper just ahead of the series. However, Rohit ended the series with a tally of 202 runs in three matches. That performance won him the 'Player of the Series' award. After the final ODI, Rohit won another award too - the 'Impact Player of the Series' award. This special award was given by the Indian team management.

"It's a great honour to give this 'Impact Player of the Series' award to someone special. I think we all agree - a leader of men, a very experienced player, Rohit," Adrian Le Roux, Indian cricket team's strength and conditioning coach, said.

Gautam Gambhir also praised Rohit, Kohli, and new captain Shubman Gill.

"With the bat, I thought the partnership between Shubman and Rohit was very, very important, where we were 60 for no loss. And then, the partnership between Rohit and Virat was again outstanding, very clinical as well. And a special mention to Rohit - another hundred, outstanding. The most important thing was that you finished it off, and Virat as well," Gautam Gambhir said in his speech.

"I thought we did everything; we ticked all the boxes. Especially to start with, I thought the bowlers were outstanding. The kind of start Australia had - 63 for no loss after 10 overs - and from there to restricting them to 237 was an outstanding effort. And a special mention to Harshit. Harshit, that was an outstanding spell."

The Australia series was a story that highlighted Rohit's immense grit, determination, and match-winning abilities. From overcoming a rusty single-digit score at Perth to grinding it out to produce a valuable 97-ball 73 while not playing his natural game at Adelaide, to firing a stormy 121* off 125 balls at Sydney, the 'Hitman' experienced it all in this 202-run series and showed the world that he still has his eyes on the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup - and all fitness and cricketing goals would be ticked, no matter what