The Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method, the formula used in rain-affected cricket matches, has come under intense criticism following the first ODI between India and Australia at Perth. After being put into bat, India's innings suffered four separate stoppages due to rain, and was eventually cut down to 26 overs. However, despite India scoring 136 in their 26 overs, Australia were set a lower target of 131 after DLS method calculations. Former India opener and reputed commentator Aakash Chopra has made his feelings clear on the situation.

"India had made 136 but the target was down to 130? But this is wrong. It's an injustice. Let me explain why," said Chopra, speaking on his YouTube channel.

"Firstly, when the match began, it was a 50-over game for India. But progressively, the overs began reducing, making it difficult for India to adapt to.

"What happens in DLS is, if you have less wickets, you are put in a weaker position. India had lost nine. It's a way of saying, 'You have made 136 runs extra and you wouldn't have made even this much if it was initially a 26-over game'. This is wrong," Chopra stated.

Chopra pointed out that Australia were aware of the conditions and overs of the match during their innings, while India weren't. Therefore, Chopra stated that India shouldn't have had to defend a lower score.

"If we look at Australia, Josh Hazlewood bowled seven overs, Mitchell Starc bowled six. When it was India's turn to bowl, only one bowler could bowl six overs. For Australia, two bowlers bowled six and one bowled seven. Australia also know how many overs each Indian bowler will bowl. So, the team chasing is at an advantage. Australia comes to bat and they know the total and overs well," Chopra explained.

Chopra suggested that the DLS method should reward teams batting first.

"They should have rewarded India. If India made 136, the target should have been around 145 or 147, something like that. DLS is going against teams batting second. I suggest something needs to change with the DLS method because the system is against the team batting first," Chopra added.

India posted a total of 136/9 in a stop-start 26-over innings, after which Australia were given a revised target of 131 via the DLS method.

Australia chased down the target with 4.5 overs to spare, thereby taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.