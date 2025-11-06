Washington Sundar's explosive 49* off 23 balls was the highlight of India's successful run chase of 187 during the third T20I against Australia in Hobart, leveling the series 1-1 with two more matches to go. Sundar batted at No. 6, below No. 5 Axar Patel. Both players are spin all-rounders. Australia great Jason Gillespie was unhappy with India's batting order.

"I don't know why he is batting below Axar Patel. That 49* was absolutely superb. He wasn't intimidated by the Australian seamers and just looked to take them on. They've got a nice batting lineup. I just felt Axar Patel is one or two spots too high in that order. He's a good player, no doubt. But he is probably more suited to subcontinent conditions," Gillespie said on the Fast Bowling Cartel YouTube channel.

"I've spent a little bit of time with Washington Sundar in Chennai when I've been coaching. He has just got a great attitude. He just goes and backs himself when he gets the opportunity."

Former Indian pacer Varun Aaron hailed all-rounder Washington Sundar for his fine knock against Australia in Hobart.

Speaking during the Cricket Live programme after the match, Aaron said about Sundar's knock: "Washington has demonstrated his effectiveness with the bat, especially against short-pitched deliveries, as we saw in the previous IPL. His first five boundaries off the fast bowlers were all through short balls, showing how well he thrives on them. Australia likely underestimated his capability to play the short ball, and his early six off Nathan Ellis set the tone perfectly. Though he did not bowl in this match, his contribution with the bat was crucial."