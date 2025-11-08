India vs Australia Free LIVE Telecast, 5th T20I: India take on Australia in the fifth and final T20I of the five-match series on Saturday at The Gabba in Brisbane. With an unassailable 2-1 lead in the five-match series, India have extended their 17-year streak of not losing a T20I series in Australia and Suryakumar Yadav and Co. will look to finish strongly. On the cusp of another overseas series win, India will look to overcome batting inconsistencies and finish the tour of Australia with authority. The focus will be on Shubman Gill and skipper Suryakumar Yadav's batting, while Australia will look to counter India's spin challenge.

India vs Australia LIVE Streaming, 5th T20I LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch for FREE

When will the India vs Australia, 5th T20I match be played?

The India vs Australia, 5th T20I match will be played on November 8, Saturday (IST).

Where will the India vs Australia, 5th T20I match be held?

The India vs Australia, 5th T20I match will be held at The Gabba, Brisbane .

What time will the India vs Australia, 5th T20I match start?

The India vs Australia, 5th T20I match will start at 1:45 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1:15 PM.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the India vs Australia, 5th T20I match for free?

The India vs Australia, 5th T20I match will be televised live on the Star Sports network. The match will also be aired on DD Sports for free.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Australia, 5th T20I match?

The India vs Australia, 5th T20I match will be live-streamed on the JioStar app and website.

(All details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)