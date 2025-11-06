India vs Australia Free LIVE Telecast, 4th T20I: Team India aims to take the lead for the first time in the five-match series as they take on Australia in the 4th T20I at the Carrara Oval in Gold Coast on Thursday. The visitors levelled the series 1-1 in Hobart, thanks to Washington Sundar's explosive 49 not out off 23 balls while chasing 187. Pacer Harshit Rana could return to the team after missing the game in Hobart, with all-rounder Shivam Dube likely to lose his place in the XI. For Australia, there won't be any Travis Head as the opener is set to play Sheffield Shield to prepare for the Ashes.

Matt Short is likely to open the batting with skipper Mitchell Marsh, whose role could become even more crucial with the absence of Head.

India vs Australia LIVE Streaming, 4th T20I LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the India vs Australia, 4th T20I match be played?

The India vs Australia, 4th T20I match will be played on November 6, Thursday (IST).

Where will the India vs Australia, 4th T20I match be held?

The India vs Australia, 4th T20I match will be held at the Carrara Oval, Gold Coast, Queensland.

What time will the India vs Australia, 4th T20I match start?

The India vs Australia, 4th T20I match will start at 1:45 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1:15 PM.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the India vs Australia, 4th T20I match for free?

The India vs Australia, 4th T20I match will be televised live on the Star Sports network. The match will also be aired on DD Sports for free.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Australia, 4th T20I match?

The India vs Australia, 4th T20I match will be live-streamed on the JioStar app and website.

(All details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)