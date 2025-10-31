India vs Australia 2nd T20I, Free LIVE Streaming: India take on Australia in the second T20I of the five-match series at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne on Friday. After the first T20I got washed out due to heavy rain Canberra on Wednesday, Suryakumar Kumar and Co aim for a flawless outing in the second match. Though the rain prediction is there in the second T20I as well, India will look to repeat the brilliant start they got in the previous match. India came into the series after facing 1-2 defeat in the recently-concluded ODI series against Australia.

However, the T20I team of India is the one of the formidable sides in the world. The battle between Suryakumar Yadav and Josh Hazlewood will be an interesting as both the players will be putting their best foot forward.

India vs Australia LIVE Streaming, 2nd T20I LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the India vs Australia, 2nd T20I match be played?

The India vs Australia, 2nd T20I match will be played on October 31, Friday (IST).

Where will the India vs Australia, 2nd T20I match be held?

The India vs Australia, 2nd T20I match will be held at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne .

What time will the India vs Australia, 2nd T20I match start?

The India vs Australia, 2nd T20I match will start at 1:45 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1:15 PM.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the India vs Australia, 2nd T20I match for free?

The India vs Australia, 2nd T20I match will be televised live on the Star Sports network. The match will also be aired on DD Sports for free.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Australia, 2nd T20I match?

The India vs Australia, 2nd T20I match will be live-streamed on the JioStar app and website.

(All details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)