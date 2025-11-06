India vs Australia 4th T20I Live Streaming: Shubman Gill will be looking to turn the tables with a big knock as India take on Australia in the 4th T20I in Gold Coast, hoping to take the lead in the five-match series for the first time. The visitors made the most of Josh Hazlewood's absence in Hobart by chasing 186 to level the series at 1-1. Going into the game at the Carrara Oval, the Australian side will depend a lot on skipper Mitchell Marsh and Tim David for the firepower in batting. With no Head in the line-up, Marsh might have Matthew Short as his opening partner.

However, it is the bowling department where Australia need to do some rejigging as Sean Abbott certainly didn't look the part and one among Ben Dwarshuis or Mahli Beardman might just come in his place. India, on the other hand, might resist to bring Harshit Rana back into the mix.

India vs Australia LIVE Streaming, 4th T20I LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the India vs Australia, 4th T20I match be played?

The India vs Australia, 4th T20I match will be played on November 2, Sunday (IST).

Where will the India vs Australia, 4th T20I match be held?

The India vs Australia, 4th T20I match will be held at the Carrara Oval, Gold Coast.

What time will the India vs Australia, 4th T20I match start?

The India vs Australia, 4th T20I match will start at 1:45 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1:15 PM.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the India vs Australia, 4th T20I match?

The India vs Australia, 4th T20I match will be televised live on the Star Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Australia, 4th T20I match?

The India vs Australia, 4th T20I match will be live-streamed on the JioStar app and website.

(All details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)

(With PTI Inputs)