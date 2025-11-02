India vs Australia, 3rd T20I Live Streaming: India take on Australia in the third T20I of the five-match series on Sunday at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart. After the first match got washed out due to rain in Canberra, India faced a shocking four-wicket defeat in the second T20I in Melbourne. In the second match, Suryakumar Yadav Co completely succumbed against Australia's fiery bowling lineup and were bundled out for 125. Opener Abhishek Sharma was the only saving grace for India with his 68-run knock off 37 balls. In return, Australia chased down the target in just 13.2 overs and took 1-0 lead in the series.

In the third T20I, India are expected to make some changes in their Playing XI as pacer Arshdeep Singh is likely to be included in the team. For the unversed, the left-arm was benched in the first two games.

India vs Australia LIVE Streaming, 3rd T20I LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the India vs Australia, 3rd T20I match be played?

The India vs Australia, 3rd T20I match will be played on November 2, Sunday (IST).

Where will the India vs Australia, 3rd T20I match be held?

The India vs Australia, 3rd T20I match will be held at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart.

What time will the India vs Australia, 3rd T20I match start?

The India vs Australia, 3rd T20I match will start at 1:45 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1:15 PM.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the India vs Australia, 3rd T20I match?

The India vs Australia, 3rd T20I match will be televised live on the Star Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Australia, 3rd T20I match?

The India vs Australia, 3rd T20I match will be live-streamed on the JioStar app and website.

(All details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)