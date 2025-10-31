India vs Australia, 2nd T20I Live Streaming: India face Australia in the second T20I of the five-match series on Friday in Melbourne. The first match of the series got washed out due to rain in Canberra on Wednesday. Entering the opener of the five-match series under scrutiny, Suryakumar Yadav, however, roared back to form with a 24-ball 39, and his humongous 125-metre six off Josh Hazlewood will stay in memory for long. Going into the second match, what must have gladdened Indian hearts most was the return to form of Suryakumar, as the team continues on its World Cup path with its high-risk, high-reward approach implemented by head coach Gautam Gambhir.

Rain is also forecast for Friday in Melbourne but, without worrying about what's beyond their control, the visitors will look to pick up where we they left off in the abandoned series opener.

India vs Australia LIVE Streaming, 2nd T20I LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the India vs Australia, 2nd T20I match be played?

The India vs Australia, 2nd T20I match will be played on October 31, Friday (IST).

Where will the India vs Australia, 2nd T20I match be held?

The India vs Australia, 2nd T20I match will be held at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne .

What time will the India vs Australia, 2nd T20I match start?

The India vs Australia, 2nd T20I match will start at 1:45 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1:15 PM.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the India vs Australia, 2nd T20I match?

The India vs Australia, 2nd T20I match will be televised live on the Star Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Australia, 2nd T20I match?

The India vs Australia, 2nd T20I match will be live-streamed on the JioStar app and website.

(All details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)

(With PTI Inputs)