India vs Australia 2nd ODI Live Streaming: Focus, once again, will be on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli as India face Australia in the second ODI of the three-match series in Adelaide. Already 1-0 down, the visitors will be needing a victory to stay alive in the fight. Not a better opportunity could be there for the veterans Rohit and Virat to step up and show other players how it is done. The duo made its return to international cricket after a gap of seven months but flopped in the first game at Perth. Rohit scored eight off 14, while Virat was dismissed for an eight-ball duck.

Despite being experienced, the two players will be under pressure to perform in the second game as India have very few matches to play in the build-up to the next Cricket World Cup that will be taking place two years from now.

Apart from Rohit and Virat, the rest of the Indian players who flopped in the first game will be equally eager to test themselves in the Australian conditions, once again. Expectations will also be from KL Rahul and Axar Patel, who fared well in the first ODI.

When will the India vs Australia 2nd ODI match be played?

The India vs Australia 2nd ODI match will be played on October 23, Thursday (IST).

Where will the India vs Australia 2nd ODI match be held?

The India vs Australia 2nd ODI match will be held at the Adelaide Oval, Adelaide.

What time will the India vs Australia 2nd ODI match start?

The India vs Australia 2nd ODI match will start at 9 AM IST. The toss will take place at 8:30 AM.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the India vs Australia 2nd ODI match?

The India vs Australia 2nd ODI match will be televised live on the Star Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Australia 2nd ODI match?

The India vs Australia 2nd ODI match will be live streamed on the JioStar app and website.

(All details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)