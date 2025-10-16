The buzz around Virat Kohli's final tour of Australia is growing louder. The whispers have followed him since India landed Down Under - and the man himself, perhaps tired of the noise, sent out a cryptic message on X (formerly Twitter) earlier today: "The only time you truly fail is when you decide to give up." The timing was unmistakable. As speculation mounts around Kohli's international future - and that of Rohit Sharma - two of cricket's modern greats, Matthew Hayden and AB de Villiers, offered their perspectives at the Launch of Test Twenty, a proposed fourth format of the game.

"I hope it's not their last" - Hayden

For former Australian opener Matthew Hayden, the sight of Kohli and Rohit still wearing India's whites remains a reassuring one. But will this be Kohli's last tour Down Under?

"Look, more than likely. But they're going to have their mind's eye on the 2027 World Cup. And so they should," Hayden said. "I was kind of surprised, actually, that after the Champions Trophy, Rohit was unpacked as captain. But I also get it. Shubman Gill is being groomed. It takes time to build a leader."

Hayden, who shared many battles with India's golden generation, drew parallels to his own playing days - when Australia transitioned from legends like Steve Waugh and Ricky Ponting to a new era.

"Having Rohit in the house, having Virat in the house, that's gold. They're not just players; they're mentors in the dugout," he added. "I hope it's not their last [tour], but you can't play forever, unfortunately."

"Take what we can get" - AB de Villiers

If Hayden's tone was pragmatic, AB de Villiers was more sentimental. The former South African captain - and Kohli's long-time IPL teammate and close friend - compared watching Kohli now to watching Tiger Woods in his comeback years.

"I'll probably answer in a similar manner as Haydos. I'm just happy we can still see them play competitive cricket," de Villiers said. "They know what they still want to achieve - and as Hayden alluded to, that 2027 World Cup is probably the main target."

"I'm one of those guys who take what I can get," he smiled. "If Tiger Woods comes back and makes a few shots, I'm just happy he's playing. Same with these two. I just wish them all the success and a fantastic end to their careers, whenever that may finish."

Kohli's next chapter

At 36, Virat Kohli has already outlasted the expectations of many. His hunger remains, his fitness unmatched. Yet there's a quiet acceptance - from peers, pundits, and perhaps even from Kohli himself - that the sun is setting on one of cricket's most incandescent careers.

If this indeed turns out to be his last Australian summer, few would bet against Kohli ensuring the farewell is as fierce as his debut Down Under - with fire in his eyes, a century in his bat, and one more chapter in a legacy that refuses to fade.