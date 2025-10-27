India pacer Harshit Rana shone with his superb bowling performance in the team's third and final ODI against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday. The pacer, who faced heavy criticism for being backed by the Indian team management, silenced his detractors with a four-wicket haul (4 for 39). Harshit bowled tight lines and lengths to the Australian openers at the start of the match and maintained his discipline till the end, ensuring India finished the innings on a high. The hosts were bundled out for 236 runs in 46.4 overs after opting to bat first.

Australia were well-placed at 183 for 3 at one stage, but a disciplined and collective bowling effort helped India stage a remarkable comeback. Harshit played a crucial role in it.

During the chase, the spotlight shifted to the Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli show, as the duo forged an unbeaten 168-run stand to help India reach the target in just 38.3 overs. Rohit Sharma smashed unbeaten 121 - his 33rd ODI century, while Kohli accompanied him with a sublime 74 not out.

It was a feast for cricket fans as the veteran duo looked at their best, outplaying the Australian bowlers.

Former India pacer Varun Aaron pointed out that Harshit had set up the match for Rohit and Kohli in the first innings itself, but went under the radar as fans were eager to see the two batters perform.

"First of all, his performance has gone completely under the radar because everybody wanted a RoKo show. They got a Roko show, but the man who set it up for Rohit and Kohli was actually Harshit Rana. On a wicket that was not helpful for the bowlers, he bowled a very, very good spell," said Aaron on Star Sports show 'Follow The Blues'.

"We saw a lot of nuance from Harshit. He got the ball to go out. He bowled really good slower balls, and then backed it up with very good line and length. Again, somebody who is learning. The team management has really backed him, and he is coming good," he added.

Harshit Rana repaid the massive trust shown by the Indian cricket team management and head coach Gautam Gambhir by returning impressive figures of 4 for 39 in 8.4 overs.