Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan praised seamer Harshit Rana's crucial cameo in the back end to push India to 264 runs in their 50 overs, against Australia in the second ODI at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday. In a must-win fixture against Australia, Rana showcased good game sense and slammed 24* runs off just 18 balls and added vital 37 runs with Arshdeep Singh for the ninth wicket to push India towards a respectable total.

In an X post, Pathan wrote, "Crucial runs from Harshit Rana. Showed decent technique and good game sense."

Rana came in on bat when India were 223-7 in 44 overs. He batted alongside Nitish Reddy before Adam Zampa removed Reddy for eight.

Rana also took on Zampa, who was the most successful Aussie bowler in the match, in his final over of the innings, smashing him for 16 runs. Zampa finished his spell with four scalps under his belt.

Rana has played seven ODI fixtures, scalping 11 wickets at an average of 23.40 and an economy of 5.80. India posted a target of 265 after they registered their third-lowest power-play score after the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup, as they finished on 29/2 with Sharma and Iyer on the crease.

Hard-fought fifties from Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer and cameos from Rana, Arshdeep Singh in the back end push India to close on 264/9 after early setbacks against Australia in the second ODI at Adelaide.

India added 66 runs in the final 10 overs. It is a must-win game for India, as Australia kicked off the three-match ODI series with a commanding seven-wicket win.

Brief score: India 264/9 (Rohit Sharma 73, Shreyas Iyer 61; Adam Zampa 4/60). Vs Australia.

