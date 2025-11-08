Varun Chakaravarthy is having a strong T20I series in Australia. In four matches, he has taken five wickets (the most by any Indian) at an economy rate of 6.83 (the best among both teams). In the fourth T20I, Chakaravarthy dismissed Australia's big-hitter Glenn Maxwell. India's 1983 World Cup winner Krishnamachari Srikkanth had an interesting take on how Chakaravarthy has controlled the proceedings against Maxwell.

"Glenn Maxwell shakes in his boots whenever Varun Chakaravarthy comes on to bowl. Varun picks up certain batters like a rabbit. Especially when he sees Maxwell, he gobbles him up like a piece of cake," Srikknath was quoted as saying by HT on his YouTube channel.

India will play Australia in the fifth T20I on Saturday. On the cusp of another overseas series win, India will look to overcome batting inconsistencies and finish the tour of Australia with authority when the two sides clash in the fifth and final T20 International.

With an unassailable 2-1 lead in the five-match series, India have extended their 17-year streak of not losing a T20I series in Australia, and Suryakumar Yadav and Co. will look to finish strongly.

In the bowling department, Arshdeep Singh has once again proved his worth for India, picking up four wickets and forming an effective new-ball pairing with Jasprit Bumrah.

The spin trio of Varun, Axar, and Washington has been a major strength for India despite the absence of Kuldeep Yadav. Both Shivam Dube and Washington have been instrumental with bat and ball.

While Dube's 23-ball 49 turned the third T20 in India's favour, Washington's 3 for 3 in the fourth sealed the contest. Dube also contributed 18 off 22 and took two wickets in that game.

For Australia, the fourth T20 once again exposed their weakness against quality spin. Varun Chakaravarthy, Axar, and Washington Sundar combined to take six wickets in under 10 overs at the Carrara Oval.

With PTI inputs